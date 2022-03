ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man in his 70s was shot in the head in north St. Louis county early Monday morning.

Police said someone fired a shot into the elderly man’s home on Brenner Avenue near North and South Road about 1 a.m. Monday. He was hit in the head.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

