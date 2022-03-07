County Executive Sam Page signs order to expand reproductive services

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County’s Department of Public Health is looking to expand access to contraceptives and family planning services.

County Executive Sam Page signed an executive order Monday, committing the county to reproductive and sexual health services. He said that the order will improve information and access to contraceptive services.

The program will also be expanded to inpatient counseling, racial bias training, and clinical training around contraception.

“Those attacking reproductive rights are really attacking our most vulnerable, making decisions for them instead of providing well-marked avenues with information and to services,” Page said.

Page also says federal funding will be put towards promoting services that are available and improving access to healthcare.

