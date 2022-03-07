Advertisement

County Executive Sam Page signs order to expand reproductive services

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County’s Department of Public Health is looking to expand access to contraceptives and family planning services.

County Executive Sam Page signed an executive order Monday, committing the county to reproductive and sexual health services. He said that the order will improve information and access to contraceptive services.

The program will also be expanded to inpatient counseling, racial bias training, and clinical training around contraception.

“Those attacking reproductive rights are really attacking our most vulnerable, making decisions for them instead of providing well-marked avenues with information and to services,” Page said.

Page also says federal funding will be put towards promoting services that are available and improving access to healthcare.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
Meet St. Louis Episode 174: The Pat Connolly Tavern
Episode 174: The Pat Connolly Tavern
Gilbert Eichhorn won $100,000 with Missouri Lottery Scratchers. (Source: Missouri Lottery)
Missouri Lottery player wins $50,000 Powerball prize in Florissant
Have you seen them? Armed suspects who robbed Amazon driver in South City sought
PHOTOS: Suspect sought in Amazon delivery robbery