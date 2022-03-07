4Warn Forecast: Warmer Mid-Week, Cold Air Hits Late Week

Weather Discussion: Expect a chilly night but a slow warming trend this week with highs in the mid 50s by Wednesday and Thursday. However, we get slammed with cold Arctic air Friday and Saturday. Friday and Saturday our highs will be close to freezing. And Saturday morning we will dip into the teens. As this strong cold front hits Friday, it will produce some snow or rain/snow mix. Slushy accumulations are possible but it’s too soon to know the amounts. And while we have a cold blast Friday-Saturday, it will warm quickly Sunday and Monday into the 50s.

Also, don’t be alarmed when you hear the outdoor warning sirens go off Tuesday at 10:00 Am in Missouri! Missouri will test the sirens during a statewide drill at 10 am. Use this as an opportunity to practice sheltering. You should know where to shelter whether you are at home, work, or even school.

Missouri's statewide tornado drill will be held on Tuesday (KMOV)

Friday is the day to watch for cold temperatures and a winter storm. We may see some accumulations of either a wintry mix or snow. Check-in for updates.

