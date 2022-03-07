4Warn Forecast: Chilly & Breezy with Sprinkles
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Morning temperatures in the low to mid 30s will allow for a few snowflakes to mix in with the sprinkles but no impact expected. Temperatures will only climb a few degrees today and wind will be blustery out of the Northwest. Seasonal temperatures through Thursday. Another cold front on Friday could produce some snow and mix followed by a brief period of very cold temperatures.
