4Warn Forecast: Clouds keeping us cooler

Thick clouds remain overhead after last night’s cold front, and winds are coming from the northwest today. This combined will hold temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s across the area. The winds will gust around 10-15mph, which is just enough to bring a chill to the air. You can expect the clouds to break apart tonight. When they do, temperatures will plummet below freezing.

Tuesday has more sunshine which will help temperatures warm to the upper 40s. Eastward moving high pressure will cause winds to switch to the south Wednesday and Thursday. Those two days will be the warmest of the workweek.

Don’t be alarmed when you hear the outdoor warning sirens go off tomorrow! Missouri will test the sirens during a statewide drill at 10 am. Use this as an opportunity to practice sheltering. You should know where to shelter whether you are at home, work, or even school.

Missouri's statewide tornado drill will be held on Tuesday (KMOV)

Friday is the day to watch for cold temperatures and a winter storm. We may see some accumulations of either a wintry mix or snow. Check-in for updates.

