Woman dies after being shot in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Saturday night.

Police said the woman was shot in the stomach at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. The shooting took place at Fourth St. and Washington Avenue. The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A man was arrested shortly afterward at Broadway and Walnut. Homicide is investigating.

