Woman dies after being shot in downtown St. Louis
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Saturday night.
Police said the woman was shot in the stomach at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. The shooting took place at Fourth St. and Washington Avenue. The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
A man was arrested shortly afterward at Broadway and Walnut. Homicide is investigating.
