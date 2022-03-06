Advertisement

Woman dies after being shot in downtown St. Louis

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis Saturday night.

Police said the woman was shot in the stomach at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. The shooting took place at Fourth St. and Washington Avenue. The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A man was arrested shortly afterward at Broadway and Walnut. Homicide is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Ukraine official says assault halts evacuations for 2nd time
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
Local restaurants raised money to help refugees in Eastern Europe.
Local St. Louis restaurants donating portion of sales to help Ukrainians
Locals gathered in St. Charles to support Ukraine.
Ukrainian and Russian Americans rally in St. Charles week after Russian invasion