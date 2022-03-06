Local St. Louis restaurants donating portion of sales to help Ukrainians

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several local St. Louis restaurants are donating portions of their sales to nonprofits helping Ukrainians suffering the negative impacts of the war with Russia.

Indo in the Botanical Heights neighborhood is donating 10 percent of sales from Saturday and Sunday, March 5 to 6, to World Central Kitchen.

The Lucky Accomplice at 2501 South Jefferson Avenue is donating a portion of sales from Friday to Sunday, March 4 to 6, to World Central Kitchen as well. The restaurant will also accept direct donations during service. World Central Kitchen is serving fresh meals to Ukrainians fleeing their homes, and The International Rescue Committee is helping provide food, medical care and emergency support services to refugee families in Ukraine.

1220 Artisan Spirits and 4 Hands Brewing Co. will donate 100 percent of brewery and tasting room sales on International Women’s Day Tuesday, March 8, to Razom for Ukraine, a nonprofit organization providing emergency response support on the ground in Ukraine. From noon to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, guests can stop by to support the cause. 1220′s donation includes all cocktail, beer, and bottle sales for the day.

Mission Taco Joint will donate a portion of all taco sales (both online and in-person) to the Urgent Action Fund for Women’s Human Rights in Ukraine for International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8. The special Taco Tuesday sales will support women, trans, and nonbinary activists on the ground in and surrounding Ukraine by providing flexible funding and security support.

“We just want to help out,” Indo general manger Peter Krause said. “Kind of feel like our hands are tied in terms of knowing what we can--impact we can make from St. Louis, Missouri.”

“It’s a no brainer to try to do what we can to support something like that,” said the Lucky Accomplice chef and owner Logan Ely.

“A lot of it’s heartbreaking, like seeing these horrible things that are happening to innocent families who aren’t trying to get involved in the war. So, anything we can do to help it definitely feels nice,” said Indo patron Nate Katz.

“I think it’s great to do anything we can to raise whatever funds we can and certainly bring awareness,” said Jason Morris from Lucky Accomplice.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.