Advertisement

Large rocks collapse into apartment building in Arnold

No injuries reported, some residents displaced
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNOLD (KMOV) -- Large rocks collapsed off a cliff into an Arnold apartment building Sunday.

Firefighters were called out to the 3900 block of Richmond Court near I-55 just before 8 a.m. for a partial landslide. No injuries were reported, and the rocks did not cause major structural damage to the building.

Rock Community Fire Protection District Representative Stephanie Jackson said two units were displaced but did not say how many people lived in the two units. The Red Cross is assisting one unit’s occupants. The other two units in the apartment building were unaffected.

Jackson said the cause of the landslide is unknown. No work was being done in the area.

The fire department and a Jefferson County building inspector checked the structure for stability, Rock Community Fire said in a Facebook post Sunday.

Rocks fell off a cliff near an apartment complex Sunday morning. No one was injured.
Rocks fell off a cliff near an apartment complex Sunday morning. No one was injured.(Rock Community Fire Protection District)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
Firefighters and a county building inspector checked the building after the incident.
Partial landslide in Jefferson County displaces apartment residents
Faces in the stands at the Enterprise Center looked a little different Sunday as the mask...
News 4 at 6 p.m. - clipped version
A woman from Ferguson was killed in a shooting that occurred downtown late Saturday night
Ferguson woman dies after being shot in downtown St. Louis