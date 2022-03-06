Advertisement

Lake Saint Louis officer shoots dog who attacked several people and tried to attack woman, her dog

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A dog was shot by a Lake Saint Louis police officer after it attacked several people, and tried to attack a woman and her dog on Sunday, police tell News 4.

Authorities tell News 4 the dog attacked several people in Founders Park, leaving several people injured, including one victim who was bitten in the hand. When officers arrived, they spotted the dog near the park’s soccer fields before it ran back into the Stonecrest Subdivision.

Officers then went to the home where the dog lives; as they were waiting at the door to speak to the owner, police say two dogs pushed on the screen door and ran out. The dog behind the earlier attacks ran to a nearby street and tried to attack a woman and her dog.

Lake Saint Louis police say one of their officers ran to try and stop the dog, which lunged at the officer, who then shot the dog. The owner took the dog to an animal hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

