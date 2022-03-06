Advertisement

Child wounded, 2 others narrowly missed by gunfire in separate Christmas weekend shootings

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 12-year-old child was shot and two other children were narrowly missed by bullets in two separate shootings that happened in North City Christmas weekend, police tell News 4.

The first shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Lee and Newstead. Police say a 42-year-old man and 12-year-old boy were walking home from a convenience store when they heard shots. The man was shot in the hand and the 12-year-old was grazed in the calf. Both were dropped off at a hospital in stable condition, police say.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Christmas Day, police say a 34-year-old man, 34-year-old woman and 1-year-old boys were the victims in a road rage incident. They were inside a black SUV on westbound I-70 near Adelaide in North City when the woman was shot in the shoulder. The victims then drove to a nearby Loves Gas Station. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police say the man was not injured; gunfire narrowly missed the children in the backseats.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

