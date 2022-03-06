4Warn Forecast: Heavy Rain & Strong Storms Possible Tonight

Widespread rain and storms will move into the area this evening and continue into the overnight hours. The rain may be heavy at times. A Flood Watch has been issued for parts of the area where 1-3″ of rain is expected. In addition some storm may become strong to severe. The best window of opportunity for the severe threat is through about 1am. You’ll see in the graphic below the threat levels for severe storms. St. Louis is not included. In the level 1 threat area (green), there is a low threat for damaging winds gusts up to 70mph and hail up the size of quarters. As we get into the level 2 threat (yellow), the probability of damaging winds and hail increases, and we also add at least a low threat for isolated tornadoes.

This system is bringing much cooler air with it. Tomorrow’s high will only reach about 40 degrees, more than 10 degrees below average.

Tonight's Threat For Severe Storms (kmov)

Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding tonight (kmov)

