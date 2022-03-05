Advertisement

Suspect sentenced for fatally shooting man at North County apartment complex

Michael Clark, 29, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. In accordance with a plea agreement, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison(STL County PD)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a fatal shooting that happened outside a North County apartment complex in 2018.

Michael Clark, 29, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. In accordance with a plea agreement, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Officers arrived at the 11100 block of Riaza Square for a report of a person down just before 4 p.m. on December 9, 2018. Police said Ryan Aldridge, 28, of Riverview, was found shot to death outside of the Oaks Parks apartment.

Police said surveillance video shows an altercation between Clark and Aldridge after Aldridge got out of a black Mercedes. Aldridge then ran off-camera and Clark, holding a gun, chased after him and shot him, police say. Clark then stole the Mercedes.

