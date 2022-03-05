Advertisement

St. Louis aldermen OK keeping sugary drinks off kids’ menus

West Virginians could soon see an end to the soda pop tax.
West Virginians could soon see an end to the soda pop tax.(wvva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Water, milk or fruit juice would be the default choice on St. Louis restaurant menus under a bill endorsed by the Board of Aldermen.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the board voted 25-1 on Friday to give first-round approval to the measure. It is aimed at reducing the consumption of soda and other sugary drinks by kids in an attempt to cut juvenile obesity rates.

Alderman Sarah Martin, who sponsored the measure, says it was sought by the American Heart Association and has support from other health-related organizations. She emphasized that the bill doesn’t prevent a parent from substituting another drink for their child.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News 4's Herb Humphries had a look at a postcard that was delivered a couple of years later in...
News 4 Throwback: Long lost postcard in 1980
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone
People attend the funeral prayers for the victims of Friday's suicide bombing in Peshawar,...
Death toll climbs to 63 in deadly Pakistan IS mosque attack
A lunch supervisor saved a girl's life after she found her choking.
Wentzville lunch supervisor saves choking 5th grader