Man living in Poland shares ongoing humanitarian efforts with help from Metro East donations

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s been non-stop grocery store runs these last few days for Bartlomiej Matras.

“It [been] like five, six, seven. I don’t know even. Right now, I’ve got different friends helping me,” said Matras. “I spend over I don’t know, $2,000, over, each day. And I think I can still do more.”

He and other family and friends are going above and beyond to help Ukrainian refugees crossing the border just 100 miles away from his home in Pulawy, Poland.

“It’s hard to imagine, and hard to say how we are feeling. We’re sometimes really trying not to cry with them.” Said Matras. “They’ve got nothing right now, so it’s really heartbreaking to hear all the stories.”

News 4 first told you about Matras’s brother and sister-in-law earlier this week. The couple, living in the Metro East, started raising money on Monday to send directly to Poland. They have raised more than $30,000 and counting since their Facebook group (Metro East Locals Supporting Ukraine) took off.

As Ukrainians seek shelter in Pulawy and other cities beyond the border, Matras is using the money his family in the Metro East has raised to help get as many Ukrainians as possible back on their feet.

“I am responsible for this money, so I have to be in five or six places, even seven [or] eight,” he said. “It depends on how many families or how many things we have to buy.”

Matras says most of the refugees coming into Poland are women and children who have been displaced from male relatives that are back in the Ukraine fighting against Russia.

“[We’re] asking what they need. Then we go to the shops and the buy the things. The clothes, the shoes, the food, whatever we can buy,” said Matras. “They have to start living in Poland because nobody knows how long the war is going to be. One week, three months, or one year? Nobody knows.”

He says every dollar they have received from people back in the St. Louis Metro area counts in supporting as many Ukrainian families as they can. Some of those families are staying with residents living nearby Matras or in other parts of the country.

“When I speak about families, it’s 10, even to 20 people in one house,” said Matras.

Matras is making sacrifices of his own to help Ukrainians, including not being able to spend as much time with his wife and daughter as he buys and collects items. His brother, Michal, tells News 4 he has been through multiple surgeries and kidney transplants. Yet, Matras says the time he and his community are contributing is a small price to pay in ensuring their neighbors fleeing war are safe.

“Everyone of us have normal lives. We have to work. We have to sleep. We have to eat. We have to take care of our children. But when we do this, we have time for Ukrainians,” said Matras.

To help donate, visit the Metro East Locals Supporting Ukraine Facebook page or the O’Neill Foundation, which is helping raise additional funds in conjunction with the Matras family.

Ukrainians in Missouri, another local Facebook group, has information on additional fundraising efforts and a rally set for this Saturday, March 5 at Frontier Park in St. Charles.

