Man killed in wrong-way on crash on I-44 near St. Louis County-City border

Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 42-year-old man was killed overnight when he drove the wrong way and got into an accident on I-44 near the St. Louis County-City line.

Police tell News 4 that Terrell Wallace, of St. Louis County, was driving his 2004 Chevy Tahoe eastbound in the westbound lanes when he hit a tractor-trailer head-on. Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened just after 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Wallace was not wearing a seat belt.

