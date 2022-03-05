Kirkwood plans to cut down, replace problem trees

KIRKWOOD (KMOV) -- The City of Kirkwood is taking a different approach to keeping tree limbs from being blown onto power lines in a storm and causing power outages. Instead of spending the time and effort to trim branches regularly, the city plans to cut down problematic trees and replace them with shorter ones.

The city provides electric service to its residents. Mark Petty, director of Kirkwood Electric, explains the new program this way.

“Take down the trees that were underneath the power lines in the wrong place, and so we can make room and plant the right trees in the right place,” Petty said.

The city will focus on trees on Clay Avenue, Harrison Avenue and Craig Drive. All the trees are in the utility corridor or in the right of way.

Many have been aggressively trimmed over the year leaving some with limbs that form a ‘V’ or are weak and unbalanced. Two of the trees scheduled for removal are in Chelsea Castiglioni’s front yard.

“These trees are problematic. They don’t look good, haven’t really been maintained,” she said.

The trees that will be taken down will be replaced with trees that are native to Missouri but only grow 20 to 25 feet tall.

“As long as they replace the trees that they take and they are lovely,” said Kirkwood resident Maggie Hilleren.

The tree replacement program will be taking place over the next two years.

