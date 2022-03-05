Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: Storms Saturday Night & Sunday Night

4Warn Forecast: Windy & Warm, Night Storms
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: A windy and warm Saturday. Southerly winds gusting over 30 mph will push afternoon temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. A few showers roll in this evening and a line of showers and storms will move from the northwest to southeast, crossing the metro area around midnight. There is a low risk that a few of the storms could become severe. Not as warm or as windy on Sunday but the daylight hours should be dry. Widespread rain and storms return from the south in the evening and continue into Monday morning. There is a chance of severe storms Sunday night and some of the rainfall Sunday night will be heavy. 1 to 2 inches of total rainfall possible in some areas through Monday morning.

Severe threat Saturday
Severe threat Saturday(Kmov)
Severe risk Sunday
Severe risk Sunday(KMOV)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

4Warn Forecast: Windy & Warm, Night Storms
4Warn Forecast: Windy & Warm, Night Storms
4Warn forecast: A rainy weekend
4Warn Forecast: Windy Saturday, Then Two Waves of Rain and Storms
7-day forecast. Warm weather with rain for the weekend.
4Warn Forecast
4Warn Forecast: Cold Morning. Mild Afternoon
4Warn Forecast: Cold Morning. Mild Afternoon