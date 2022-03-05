4Warn Forecast: Storms Saturday Night & Sunday Night

Weather Discussion: A windy and warm Saturday. Southerly winds gusting over 30 mph will push afternoon temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. A few showers roll in this evening and a line of showers and storms will move from the northwest to southeast, crossing the metro area around midnight. There is a low risk that a few of the storms could become severe. Not as warm or as windy on Sunday but the daylight hours should be dry. Widespread rain and storms return from the south in the evening and continue into Monday morning. There is a chance of severe storms Sunday night and some of the rainfall Sunday night will be heavy. 1 to 2 inches of total rainfall possible in some areas through Monday morning.

Severe threat Saturday (Kmov)

Severe risk Sunday (KMOV)

