Wagner among group of bipartisan lawmakers traveling to Ukrainian border

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A group of lawmakers, including a local congresswoman, will head to Europe to ensure Ukrainians are getting the supplies they need from the U.S. Friday.

Congresswoman Ann Wagner (R-MO) is a part of a bipartisan group of six lawmakers who will fly over to eastern Europe. The group will consist of three Republicans and three Democrats. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) said there are some details of the trip that cannot be shared in advance. However, the group wants to personally see that weapons and other supplies are making it from neighboring nations into Ukraine.

“We’re going to continue to support Ukrainian people with direct assistance,” Fitzpatrick said.

In the next week, Congress could approve $10 billion in new funding for humanitarian and military aid in Ukraine. The Biden administration wants it approved next week. In the last 24 hours, the U.S. Transportation Command, which is headquartered at Scott Air Force Base, shared these photos from the department of defense of airmen delivering supplies and munitions equipment to Lithuania, which borders Belarus.

The United States is sending military aid to Ukraine, not troops. Service members are only stationed at NATO allies. This weekend, the group of bipartisan lawmakers traveling overseas wants to talk with officials from allied nations But they have not announced which countries.

