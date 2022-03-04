Ukrainian father and daughter stranded in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Viktor Karchevskyy and his daughter, Viktoria Karchevska, live in the western Ukrainian city of Ternobil. They were visiting friends in St. Louis when Russian forces invaded their country.

For now, they’re stranded in St. Louis. And despite the million people who’ve fled the fighting in Ukraine, both say they’re anxious to go home.

Both spoke to News 4 with the help of an interpreter.

“Right now they’re trying to figure out the ways to go back to Ukraine,” he said.

Despite the dangers they might face and fuel and food shortage, both say it’s difficult being so far away at such a critical time.

“Because Ukraine is the country where she was born and she wants to go home. Because being here, she’s not home,” she said.

Karchevskyy said he has years of experience serving in the Ukrainian army. He said he was stationed in eastern Ukraine in 2014 when Russia invaded and eventually annexed Crimea. He said he may take up arms and join the fighting if he returns.

The father and daughter said they’re not sure if they traveled to a neighboring country, if officials at the border would allow them to enter Ukraine, or if it would even be safe to try.

Until they find a way home, they’re attending rallies in support of Ukraine and trying to raise money to buy supplies for the Ukrainian army and families affecting by the fighting, back home.

