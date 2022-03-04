Advertisement

Third suspect charged in fatal shooting of Florissant woman

22-year-old Thomas Shelton and 24-year-old Douglas Shelton-Herron are charged with first-degree...
22-year-old Thomas Shelton and 24-year-old Douglas Shelton-Herron are charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three men have been charged after a woman was fatally shot and crashed a car on a North City road in mid-February.

Thomas Shelton, 22, James Patrick Lane, 24, and Corey Evans, 18, are charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Around midnight on February 11, a witness called 911 to report a crash on Church Road near Halls Ferry Road. Officers found 39-year-old Lekeshia Stokes, of Florissant, behind the wheel of a car, shot in the head. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Shelton and Shelton-Herron are in custody, but the search is still on for Evans; charges were announced against him Friday. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call St. Louis Metropolitan police.

