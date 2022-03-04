Spire offers education program for college students

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Spire workers rolled out a special welcome mat today.

Students from Ranken technical college and Jefferson College joined in the Spire Cooperative Education program. It is a two-year, hands-on experience educational program.

It provides students the opportunity to learn and work with highly skilled technicians in natural gas jobs. This is the third year Spire has partnered with Ranken for the program and the first time Jefferson College will participate.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.