Officer convicted in Kansas City Black man’s shooting death to be sentenced Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The former Kansas City officer convicted a Kansas City Black man’s shooting death is scheduled to be sentenced Friday, and could spend close to a decade behind bars.

Former Kansas City Police Department Det. Eric DeValkenaere shot and killed 26-year-old Cameron Lamb on Dec. 3, 2019, while Lamb was in his backyard, backing his pickup into the garage of his home near College Avenue and 41st Street. Police said they had chased Lamb to his house during an investigation into a car crash, and DeValkenaere testified during his manslaughter trial that he fired only after Lamb pointed a gun at his partner.

That claim and other statements made by DeValkenaere following the shooting came under heavy fire during the trial, which ultimately ended in the detective being convicted of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. Jackson County prosecutors earlier this week asked the judge in the case to sentence DeValkenaere to nine years in prison---nine years for the armed criminal action conviction and four years for the manslaughter count. Prosecutors recommended the sentences be served concurrently.

DeValkenaere’s sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. in the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City. KCTV5 will have full coverage of the court proceedings and their aftermath.

