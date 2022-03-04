Man dragged by truck, hit by SUV and killed in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed after he was dragged by a truck and then hit by an SUV in downtown St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

Police tell News 4 they were first called to the scene just before 3:00 p.m. A witness told them they spotted the man being dragged from under a large yellow utility truck that was going east on Washington Avenue. As the truck approached 3rd Street, the man was dislodged and then rolled over a by Jeep that was behind the truck.

Both cars then got onto eastbound I-44, police say. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Authorities do not know if the man was lying in the street or was standing when he was hit, or where he was first struck by a car.

