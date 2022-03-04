Advertisement

Francis Howell High School defeats Pattonville to advance to district finals

Booker Simmons goes up for a layup against Pattonville in the Class 6 District 5 playoffs.
Booker Simmons goes up for a layup against Pattonville in the Class 6 District 5 playoffs.(KMOV)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Francis Howell Vikings beat the Pattonville Pirates 56-46, in overtime.

The first quarter was fairly close. Vikings’ senior guard Gabe James hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to give his team the lead 16-13 at the end of the quarter.

In the second, the two teams were neck and neck. The Pirates took the lead 27-24, to end the half.

Both teams traded blows during the third quarter, with the Pirates going on a six-point run to lead the Vikings 32-26. With the help of James’ three-pointer, the Vikings brought the score to a one-point deficit.

In the fourth quarter, Pirates’ senior guard Ronnell Johnson Jr. hit a three-point shot to tie the game up with 1:36 left. The game eventually went into overtime, and Vikings’ senior guard Jordan Sparks made a layup to give the Vikings the lead.

The Vikings continued to extend the lead and were able to secure the win. They will advance to face Chaminade in the Class 6 District 3 Championship on Saturday, Mar. 5.

