Bodycam footage shows traffic stop of alderman who called officer ‘a**hole’

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Body camera video shows an altercation between a police officer and St. Louis City Alderman Joe Vaccaro, who was angry about the officer’s conduct.

Vaccaro later called the officer an “a**hole” in an interview with News 4.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said Thursday Vaccaro owes the officer an apology for speaking bad about him in the interview, which News 4 published Wednesday. The Ethical Society of Police also said Vaccaro should apologize and called the alderman’s behavior “disturbing, unprofessional and unacceptable.”

Vaccaro, however, said he will not apologize. Hayden spoke to the media about the situation Thursday.

“I just think that that was just totally deplorable,” Hayden said, “that, hey, an officer is working hard. This officer almost has 20 years on him. He works hard every day and he gets defamed in that nature.”

The bodycam video of the traffic stop shows Vaccaro stepping out of his vehicle as the officer began to approach his car. The officer yelled at him to get back in, which he then did. Vaccaro complained that the officer was coughing outside his truck without a mask on, and that’s why he was angry about the altercation.

The officer gave Vaccaro two tickets for speeding and failing to provide insurance. Vaccaro is heard in the video saying he could not find his insurance card before the officer wrote him the tickets. The officer told him during the stop he could get that ticket thrown out in court.

Vaccaro told News 4 Hayden offered to void the ticket for him in a phone call. Hayden denied that claim Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.