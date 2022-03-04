Advertisement

Blues to end COVID-19 vaccine, negative test requirement for Enterprise Center, Stifel Theater

Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Blues will no longer require those attending events at Enterprise Center or the Stifel Theater to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

The team says the new policy will kick in at Enterprise Center on Sunday, the same day the city’s mask mandate is scheduled to expire. Fans who attend the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship Game will not be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. However, the current policy will be in place at Stifel Theater all weekend and change on Monday.

More stringent COVID-19 protocols will still be in place for concerts if the artist requests it.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A lunch supervisor saved a girl's life after she found her choking.
Wentzville lunch supervisor saves choking 5th grader
A man has been charged after a crash that left a Belleville mother dead.
Charges filed against man for crash that left mother dead
A lunch supervisor saved a fifth grader's life after she started choking.
Wentzville lunch supervisor saves choking 5th grader
MICDS vs. Whitfield
High School Basketball Playoff Gallery Mar. 4
A Rams win in Los Angeles is now stirring up questions about when St. Louis will finally reap...
Rams settlement money mystery