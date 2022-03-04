Blues to end COVID-19 vaccine, negative test requirement for Enterprise Center, Stifel Theater

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Blues will no longer require those attending events at Enterprise Center or the Stifel Theater to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

The team says the new policy will kick in at Enterprise Center on Sunday, the same day the city’s mask mandate is scheduled to expire. Fans who attend the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship Game will not be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. However, the current policy will be in place at Stifel Theater all weekend and change on Monday.

More stringent COVID-19 protocols will still be in place for concerts if the artist requests it.

