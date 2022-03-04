Advertisement

Bird flu confirmed in chicken flock in southeastern Missouri

Pet chickens and small home egg-laying flocks are becoming more popular. If raised and managed...
Pet chickens and small home egg-laying flocks are becoming more popular. If raised and managed carefully, chickens can not only be a great source of healthy, organic eggs, but also great fun as a different kind of family pet.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Federal inspectors have confirmed the presence of bird flu in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in southeastern Missouri’s Stoddard County.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the development in a news release Friday. The agency said samples from the flock were tested at the University of Missouri Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed at a USDA veterinary lab in Ames, Iowa.

Missouri officials have quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the properties will be killed and disposed of to prevent the spread of the disease, the USDA said.

The announcement comes nearly a month after the discovery of the highly contagious virus in a commercial turkey flock in Indiana and only days after it was detected in a backyard flock of chickens and ducks in western Iowa.

Avian influenza is an airborne respiratory virus that spreads easily among chickens through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure. The virus can spread from flock to flock by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the recent bird flu detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A lunch supervisor saved a girl's life after she found her choking.
Wentzville lunch supervisor saves choking 5th grader
A man has been charged after a crash that left a Belleville mother dead.
Charges filed against man for crash that left mother dead
A lunch supervisor saved a fifth grader's life after she started choking.
Wentzville lunch supervisor saves choking 5th grader
MICDS vs. Whitfield
High School Basketball Playoff Gallery Mar. 4
A Rams win in Los Angeles is now stirring up questions about when St. Louis will finally reap...
Rams settlement money mystery