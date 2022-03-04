Big events draw in thousands, revenue to businesses in the St. Louis downtown area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - After two years of the pandemic, restaurants and other establishments Downtown are ready to see business boom as big events begin to take off in the St. Louis metro.

“I see people on the streets, and people on the streets means people in my seats,” said Joshua Powlishta, co-owner of the restaurant BLT’s. Two big events kick off this weekend, including the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament (Arch Madness) at the Enterprise Center and the Home and Garden show at The Dome at America’s Center.

“The Missouri Valley Conference, the Arch Madness tournament, brings in almost $10 million in economic impact to the City of St. Louis,” said Jack Coatar, 7th Ward Alderman for the City of St. Louis.

Brian Hall, the Chief Marketing Officer for Explore St. Louis, tells News 4 roughly 20,000 people are expected to come to the Downtown area for this weekend’s Home and Garden Show, while the city expects 40,000 basketball fans to flock inside the Enterprise Center.

“I think there’s a tremendous amount of pent-up demand when it comes to leisure travel, people want to get out,” said Hall. “They want to have a tourism experience.”

Explore St. Louis projects events like these and future sports tournaments coming to the America’s Center will help fill over 10,000 hotel and lodging rooms across the metro.

“We get a line through the door for those conventions and those tournaments,” said Powlishta. “We definitely are trying to staff up as much as possible for that as well.”

Hall says hotel occupancy is around 50 percent on weekdays and close to 80 percent on weekends, but he believes that will continue to climb as COVID-19 restrictions ease, and tourism grows.

“With spring break right around the corner, we’ll be virtually selling out Downtown and certainly hotels throughout the community, with high levels of occupancy around weekends,” said Hall. “Overall, we’re quickly approaching numbers that we last saw in 2019.”

As the Downtown area returns to pre-pandemic levels in terms of foot traffic and revenue, city leaders say the public can also expect to see new restaurants and properties taking space Downtown.

“One of the things that we wanted to do was embrace diversity, so a lot of the businesses we’re starting to see come in are probably from communities that were underrepresented previously,” said LaShanna Lewis, board chair for the St. Louis Downtown Neighborhood Association.

News 4 asked if hotels are ready to take in so many more patrons coming into town for these big events. Todd Hotaling with Lodging Hospitality Management, which operates 18 hotels in St. Louis, says while hiring more staff remains a high priority, hotels are doing a lot better than this time last year. Last year, hotels had 60 percent of what they needed in terms of staffing. That has risen to 85 to 90 percent.

The Home and Garden Show runs March 3-6, and masks are required inside the America’s Center, as the city’s COVID-19 mask mandate expires Sunday.

The Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball tournament is also March 3-6. Face coverings and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are still required at this time to get inside the Enterprise Center.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.