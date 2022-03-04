Belleville mother dies in 4-vehicle crash, police investigating

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Belleville mother of two was killed in a four-vehicle crash Sunday, after authorities said a man didn’t stop for a red light.

Belleville police reported a man didn’t stop at a red light near the intersection of Illinois Route 15 and South 74th Street. Authorities said he rear-ended the car Ashley Dancy was in. Dancy and a male passenger were sent into a third car, and debris from the collision hit a fourth car.

Nearly everyone involved was taken to the hospital. Dancy was pronounced dead at a St. Louis hospital, according to authorities. Dancy’s family believes the driver who hit and killed their family member was drunk because witnesses told them the driver didn’t stop and appeared intoxicated.

Dancy leaves behind a 14-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son. The family told News 4 they will care for her kids.

“Her car flipped into a ditch on the other side of the street,” said Jeffery Dancy, Ashley Dancy’s brother. “She struggled every day of her life to make sure they were provided for, and now she’s gone. I’d like to see him prosecuted to the fullest extent. My sister loved her kids, she lived for her kids. Everything was about her kids. It really makes you think about the little things. You know, because you never when your time is up.”

The family set up a GoFundMe for Ashley Dancy’s kids.

