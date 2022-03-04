Advertisement

Missing Tennessee teen found safe, suspect in custody

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff and WVLT Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A missing teenager out of Lenoir City, Tennessee, has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

An Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Alexis Smiley Friday morning, WVLT reported. It was canceled later after it was reported Alexis had been found.

Alexis was reported missing after she her off home in Lenoir City around on Thursday with 22-year-old William Tyler Nicholson, according to TBI.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office reported Nicholson has been taken into custody. He was wanted by the sheriff’s office on Aggravated Kidnapping charges.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The cost of the Costco membership increases typically happen every five and a half years.
Costco membership fees may rise this year
Aerial video of the main street of Borodyanka, Ukraine, which came under Russian shelling.
Aerials: Destruction seen in town north of Kyiv (no sound)
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Russians take Ukraine nuclear plant; no radiation after fire
The Director for the Centers for Disease Control spent Thursday in St. Louis, visiting with...
CDC Director visits St. Louis, speaks with News 4
Stocks were deep in negative territory, down around 500 points Friday morning amid stressors...
Stocks tumble; ‘fantastic’ US jobs data can’t overshadow war