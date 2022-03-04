4Warn Forecast: Windy Saturday, Then Two Waves of Rain and Storms

Weather Discussion: Expect strong wind gusts Saturday in the 35-40 mph range, so maybe bring in emptied garbage and recycling bins. This wind will help warm us up to the mid 70s and much of the day is dry. However, if you’re grilling out Saturday evening, take a peek at the radar first as a brief shower or storm is possible in the evening and then at night. Then Sunday is cooler with a high of 60 and dry until the evening. That’s when widespread rain and storms move in. Rain may be heavy at times, 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rainfall possible. And some storms may be severe mainly south of St. Louis with wind, hail and an isolated tornado possible.

Severe risk Sunday (KMOV)

