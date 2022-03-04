4Warn Forecast: Cold Morning. Mild Afternoon

Weather Discussion: A cold start this morning with increasing cloud cover. Southeast wind will allow for a warmer day today with highs in the mid 60s. It will be a dry day. Windy and warmer on Saturday and it should stay dry most of the day with rain and storms moving in Saturday evening. Cooler on Sunday but still above normal with more widespread rain and storms Sunday night. There is a low risk of severe storms so stay updated over the weekend and make sure you have a way to be alerted should severe weather threaten at night.

