2 women team up with local brewery to celebrate International Women’s Day
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two St. Louis Eastern European women are teaming up with 4 Hands Brewery and 1220 Spirits to celebrate International Women’s Day on Tuesday, Mar. 8.
Oana Jackson joined Ukrainian-American Lara Zwarun to host the International Women’s Day dinner. This event is open to anyone identified as a woman and also to network with women. It will also raise funds for the women and families in crisis in Ukraine.
4 Hands will donate 100% of the proceeds to Razom for Ukraine.
