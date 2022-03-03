Advertisement

Tornado sirens were set off by mistake Thursday morning, St. Charles County officials say

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Some people living in St. Charles and St. Louis counties were startled when tornado sirens went off Thursday morning.

News 4 viewers reported hearing the sirens before 10 a.m. The viewers said the sirens were heard in Chesterfield and in St. Charles.

According to St. Charles County officials, the sirens were mistakenly put on “audible mode” during a training exercise.

