Teen found shot in North City parking lot dies, police say

Generic photo of an ambulance.
Generic photo of an ambulance.(Associated Press)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old killed in an early Wednesday morning shooting has been identified.

At 11 a.m., police found Jadun Byrd shot in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Whittier Ave. He later died after being rushed to a hospital.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

