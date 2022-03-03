Teen found shot in North City parking lot dies, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old killed in an early Wednesday morning shooting has been identified.

At 11 a.m., police found Jadun Byrd shot in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Whittier Ave. He later died after being rushed to a hospital.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

