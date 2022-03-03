Advertisement

St. Louis Home & Garden Show at America’s Center this weekend

The St. Louis Home & Garden Show returns to the area this weekend!
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - The Annual Builders St. Louis Home & Garden Show is taking place at America’s Center this weekend.

From Thursday morning until Sunday evening countless experts and hundreds of companies will be on hand to answer questions, share ideas and provide inspiration. The show has been taking place for more than 40 years.

Click here to learn more or purchase tickets.

