St. Louis City mask mandate to end Sunday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A mask mandate in the City of St. Louis is set to expire on Sunday, March 6.

Previously, St. Louis Health Department Director Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis said the city would follow the same path as the county and allow its mask mandate to expire. The department recommends high-risk groups wear masks in public spaces to protect them from the virus.

“I understand that transitions are challenging, especially in a pandemic where they are often sudden,” said Hlatshwayo Davis “The priority must still be a community harm reduction approach because we are still not out of the woods.”

As of March, health experts released new data that shows a decrease in confirmed COVID cases and new daily hospitalization statistics:

The seven-day average of new confirmed COVID-19 cases was 18 per day – down from a peak of 517, with the goal of 35 or fewer cases.

New daily hospitalizations were at 38 - down from a peak of 227 hospitalizations per day, with a goal set at 40 or fewer.

The percent positivity rate was at 4.6%, down from a peak of 35.7%, with the goal being 5% or smaller

