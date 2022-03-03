Advertisement

St. Louis City mask mandate to end Sunday

By Nicole Sanders
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A mask mandate in the City of St. Louis is set to expire on Sunday, March 6.

Previously, St. Louis Health Department Director Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis said the city would follow the same path as the county and allow its mask mandate to expire. The department recommends high-risk groups wear masks in public spaces to protect them from the virus.

“I understand that transitions are challenging, especially in a pandemic where they are often sudden,” said Hlatshwayo Davis “The priority must still be a community harm reduction approach because we are still not out of the woods.”

As of March, health experts released new data that shows a decrease in confirmed COVID cases and new daily hospitalization statistics:

  • The seven-day average of new confirmed COVID-19 cases was 18 per day – down from a peak of 517, with the goal of 35 or fewer cases.
  • New daily hospitalizations were at 38 - down from a peak of 227 hospitalizations per day, with a goal set at 40 or fewer.
  • The percent positivity rate was at 4.6%, down from a peak of 35.7%, with the goal being 5% or smaller

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

CDC Director to speak at WashU, meet local health experts
CDC Director visit Washington University
COVID-19 restrictions across the st. Louis area, as well and the country, continue to drop.
Federal team assisting local hospital during pandemic departs Wednesday
CDC Director to speak at WashU, meet local health experts
CDC director to discuss COVID-19 pandemic at WashU
A cross-country trucker protest rolled through the St. Louis metro Tuesday as dozens of...
Local first responders on the clock when they attended protest calling for end to COVID mandates