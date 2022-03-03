Series of crashes leads to 2 injured on I-255 in Cahokia Heights

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a series of crashes on Northbound I-255 in Cahokia Heights.

Police said two vehicles were parked on the side of the highway when another vehicle hit one that was parked off the highway, causing one of the cars to run into a pedestrian. A car on the side of the roadway was then pushed into oncoming traffic and struck in a separate crash.

One of the injured people’s injuries were life-threatening and the other non-life-threatening. The incident happened around 7:30 Wednesday evening.

