Rangers rally to beat Blues 5-3

St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) makes a save against New York Rangers center...
St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) makes a save against New York Rangers center Barclay Goodrow (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
(AP) -- Chris Kreider scored a tiebreaking power-play goal in New York’s three-goal third period and the Rangers rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, and Alexis Lafrenière, Ryan Strome and Patrik Nemeth also scored for the Rangers, who recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and snapped their two-game skid. Adam Fox had three assists and Igor Shesterkin finished with 28 saves to help New York improve to 5-1-1 in their last seven at home.

Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron each had a goal and an assist, and Ivan Barbashev also scored for St. Louis, which had won four straight. Ville Husso stopped 24 shots in the Blues’ first regulation loss in eight games (6-1-1).

Nemeth, back in the lineup after missing three games for the birth of his son, tied it at 3 with his first goal of the season at 7:27 of the third. Kreider put the Rangers back ahead with 8:20 remaining for his 35th goal of the season and NHL-leading 18th on the power play.

Panarin added an empty-netter with 1:52 left for his 15th of the season.

