O’Fallon, Mo., police take part in first ‘pop up patrol’ of 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A few officers with the O’Fallon Police Department traded in their patrol cars for a golf cart Wednesday afternoon, taking part in the first ‘pop up patrol’ of the year.

Last year, Officer Charles Pleasant said he saw the idea on the internet; police officers driving around neighborhoods in golf carts, passing out cold drinks and striking up conversations with neighbors.

“We’re trying to go back to the way it used to be,” he said. “When you’d see a policeman walking a beat or something like that. So we want to get back into the neighborhood and say hey, we’re approachable just like anybody else.”

Last year, the city purchased several additional golf carts for the department. During warm weather, officers will patrol local neighborhoods, something Pleasant says helps break down barriers presented by regular patrol cars.

“There’s no windows up and air conditioning blasting,” he said. “It’s open air and we’re here to talk to everybody. We want to hear about their issues and anything we can do for them.”

As a result, Pleasant said, lines of communication with the public are opened, proving valuable for both the department and the people it serves.

“People feel like, ‘hey, they’re doing what we want them to do, we’re going to help them out,’” he said.

Often, problems that have been ignored or put off by residents are brought up during conversations with officers on pop up patrols.

“We usually get, ‘well, I meant to call the police,’” he said. “Instead of doing that, they’ll tell us while we’re running around in the golf cart.”

Pleasant said in many places around the country, the relationship between the public and law enforcement is fractured. He’s hopeful a concept like pop up patrols helps mend that divide.

