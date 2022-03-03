Advertisement

MSHP trooper’s car rear-ended in South County crash

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital as a precaution after their squad car was rear-ended in South County overnight Thursday.

Around midnight, a trooper was at a red light near the ramp from Interstate 270 to Tesson Ferry when a silver car rear-ended them. News 4 crews saw the driver who rear-ended the trooper was given a field sobriety test and she was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

No additional information has been released.

