MSHP trooper’s car rear-ended in South County crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was taken to the hospital as a precaution after their squad car was rear-ended in South County overnight Thursday.

Around midnight, a trooper was at a red light near the ramp from Interstate 270 to Tesson Ferry when a silver car rear-ended them. News 4 crews saw the driver who rear-ended the trooper was given a field sobriety test and she was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

No additional information has been released.

