Missouri Attorney General fights to protect religious rights to pray after games

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined 27 states to support a Washington State football coach’s right to pray after football games Thursday.

Reports say Coach Joseph Kennedy was suspended by Bremerton School District after praying in front of his students. The school district said that he disobeyed a direct order when he “engaged in demonstrative religious activity readily observable to students and the attending public.”

“Bremerton School District had no right to suspend Coach Kennedy for choosing to pray privately at a football game,” Schmitt said. “Freedom of religion is enshrined in our Constitution, and Coach Kennedy’s private prayer is certainly protected under the Constitution.”

Kennedy’s brief and the amicus brief asked the court to reverse the Ninth Circuit’s ruling, which said that praying could be explained as government speech. The district was justified in reducing Kennedy’s religious expression for fear of liability under the Establishment Clause.

