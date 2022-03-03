Man who fled fatal hit-and-run crash near Ballpark Village receives suspended sentence

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The man who killed a woman in a hit-and-run accident in downtown St. Louis was given a suspended sentence of seven years.

A St. Louis judge sentenced Anthony Cromwell Jr. to a suspended sentence of seven years for fleeing the scene of an accident after he hit and killed Meagen Hudson with the vehicle he was driving near Oyster Bar on Broadway, near Ballpark Village, in August 2019.

Cromwell pleaded guilty to the offense, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years. Cromwell served about 16 months in jail, but is serving five years of probation. If he violates probation he will be sent to prison to serve his seven-year sentence.

Court documents show Cromwell’s sentence comes with some stipulations. He cannot drive while on probation, he must get his GED, register for mental health-related classes and maintain employment.

“The choices that he made led to that accident, and those kinds of accidents have consequences,” said Tracy Fehrenbacher, Meagen Hudson’s mother. “Had he stayed we may have understood a little bit differently. The judge has given him an amazing chance to do something with his life.”

A nonprofit called Trailnet compiled data from Missouri State Highway Patrol and shows pedestrian traffic deaths are up for the fourth year in a row in St. Louis City. Twenty pedestrians were killed in traffic in 2021, the most since 2015, which had 22 deaths.

News 4 was unsuccessful in getting Cromwell to comment.

