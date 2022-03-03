Man sentenced after pleading guilty to assaulting a federal officer and armed carjacking

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A carjacker was sentenced to eight years in federal prison Tuesday for carjacking a woman with a gun and assaulting a federal officer in East St. Louis.

According to the plea agreement, Jones and another suspect stopped their SUV next to the victim on January 15, 2020. He approached the victim at gunpoint and demanded her purse that had the keys to her Mercedes Benz. Jones previously pleaded guilty in November 2021.

The victim gave Jones her keys and reportedly drove around the area to find her car. Once they found it parked, they got in and drove away, according to police.

Police tracked the victim’s phone later that night and found Jones’ SUV parked in the 1800 block of Boismenue Ave. with the victim’s purse still inside.

Police said Jones was arrested days later, but he resisted arrest and assaulted a federal officer. Jones’s partner was pleaded guilty in October 2021 and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.