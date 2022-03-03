Advertisement

Man dead after overturning vehicle, hitting light pole on I-55 in Collinsville

Fatal car crash
Fatal car crash(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLLINSVILLE (KMOV) -- 47-year-old Jason C. Mayes man from Ava, Illinois is dead after hitting a light pole while driving on I-255 Northbound in Collinsville Wednesday, police said.

The man lost control, overturned his vehicle and hit a light pole. Mayes was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. There is an active investigation into the crash.

