Advertisement

Judge sentences fentanyl dealer responsible for overdose death to life

Investigators believe the counterfeit pills contain Fentanyl and led to several overdoses....
Investigators believe the counterfeit pills contain Fentanyl and led to several overdoses. (Springfield Police Dept.)(ky3)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A release says a drug dealer was sentenced to life Thursday afternoon for causing death from an overdose.

Gerald Cardwell Jr., 50, was convicted by a jury in November 2021 of selling fentanyl to Ryan Leahy in July 2019. Evidence showed Leahy picking up Cardwell from the Hollywood Casino Hotel on July 25, 2019.

The next morning, he gave Leahy fentanyl mixed with Adderall, sending a text message to a witness that he was unconscious. A surveillance video showed Cardwell, Leah, and the witness entering the hotel before 2 a.m. The witness left 10 minutes later, and Caldwell left Leahy in the hotel room at 10 a.m. the next day.

Reports say the housekeeping staff found Leahy dead.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Director for the Centers for Disease Control spent Thursday in St. Louis, visiting with...
CDC Director visits St. Louis, speaks with News 4
Wagner among group of bipartisan lawmakers traveling to Ukrainian border
Wagner among group of bipartisan lawmakers traveling to Ukrainian border
Even though the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is of a different design than Chernobyl and is...
EXPLAINER: The danger of Russia’s strike on a nuclear plant
Three Hazelwood bus drivers are being told they owe the state thousands after they were...
Local bus drivers seek help as the state comes after them after it wrongfully paid them unemployment money
Funding has been approved to fix a dangerous stretch of I-70.
Funding approved to fix dangerous curve on I-70 in Wentzville