Judge sentences fentanyl dealer responsible for overdose death to life

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A release says a drug dealer was sentenced to life Thursday afternoon for causing death from an overdose.

Gerald Cardwell Jr., 50, was convicted by a jury in November 2021 of selling fentanyl to Ryan Leahy in July 2019. Evidence showed Leahy picking up Cardwell from the Hollywood Casino Hotel on July 25, 2019.

The next morning, he gave Leahy fentanyl mixed with Adderall, sending a text message to a witness that he was unconscious. A surveillance video showed Cardwell, Leah, and the witness entering the hotel before 2 a.m. The witness left 10 minutes later, and Caldwell left Leahy in the hotel room at 10 a.m. the next day.

Reports say the housekeeping staff found Leahy dead.

