Advertisement

‘I thought it was everybody’s turn;’ St. Louis-area WWII vet remembers his call to serve and the vicious fighting at Iwo Jima

St. Louis-area WWII vet remembers his call to serve and the vicious fighting at Iwo Jima
St. Louis-area WWII vet remembers his call to serve and the vicious fighting at Iwo Jima(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some of the fiercest and bloodiest fighting in the Pacific in World War II took place in the five-week battle for Iwo Jima.

Early in 1945, Brentwood native and Marine radioman Ken Luttrell was in the first wave of Marines to land on the island.

He left on a gurney, barely surviving a shell fragment that entered one side of his face and exited the other.

He spent the next year going from surgery to surgery, but he never forgot the day the Japanese surrendered.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News 4 is working to shine a spotlight on veterans in the St. Louis community.
Spotlight on those who Served: How you can highlight those who have served our country
Spotlight on those who Served: How you can highlight those who have served our country
Spotlight on those who Served: How you can highlight those who have served our country
Earlier this month, World War II veteran Charlie Kohler made it to a major milestone in his...
Last surviving veteran of company fulfills promise to his fellow Marines
Thanks to an organization that’s focused on giving veterans a ride of a lifetime, a local World...
Belleville WWII vet lives out dream with Dream Flight
Along a busy stretch of Manchester Road near Highway 141, hangs 24 banners, each telling the...
The family behind one local town’s honoring of veterans