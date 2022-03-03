Police say man refused to drop gun, fired at officers before being killed

COLLINSVILLE (KMOV) -- A person is dead after officers shot him in Collinsville Wednesday night, police said.

Illinois State Police(ISP) said it is investigating the fatal shooting that happened in the 100 block of Arnold Street in Collinsville near I-255 and Collinsville Road around 8:30 p.m. An ISP official said the Collinsville Police Department requested ISP to investigate the shooting.

The person killed was 45-year-old Kevin C. Steinhauer from East Carondolet. ISP said Collinsville Police got a call for a home invasion on Arnold Street. When officers arrived, ISP said Steinhauer was in a home with a gun. Collinsville officers repeatedly told Steinhauer to drop his weapon, ISP said, but he opened a door and started firing at police. Officers returned fire and hit Steinhauer, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities from Collinsville, Caseyville and Illinois State Police have responded to the scene, which is off of Collinsville Road near I-255. No officers were injured. Police said the investigation into the incident is still active.

