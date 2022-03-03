French woman thanks local veteran who flew D-Day missions to liberate her country

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis resident Tullia DeClue grew up in the suburbs of Paris and lived through the Nazi occupation of her country, which she describes as horrific.

DeClue was 20-years-old and visiting the Normandy area of France when the Allies stormed the beaches on June 6, 1944: D-Day. She has been forever grateful to the men who risked, and in many cases, gave their lives to liberate her country.

That includes men like Ralph Goldsticker, who flew two missions on D-Day as a bombardier aboard a B-17. DeClue saw News 4′s Spotlight on Those Who Served story highlighting Goldsticker’s valor and wanted to personally thank him for what he and so many other Greatest Generation veterans did for her country and all of Europe.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.