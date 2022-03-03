Advertisement

French woman thanks local veteran who flew D-Day missions to liberate her country

St. Louis resident Tulia Declue saw News 4's Spotlight on Those Who Served story highlighting...
St. Louis resident Tulia Declue saw News 4's Spotlight on Those Who Served story highlighting Ralph Goldsticker's valor and wanted to personally thank him for what he and so many did for her country and all for Europe.(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis resident Tullia DeClue grew up in the suburbs of Paris and lived through the Nazi occupation of her country, which she describes as horrific.

DeClue was 20-years-old and visiting the Normandy area of France when the Allies stormed the beaches on June 6, 1944: D-Day. She has been forever grateful to the men who risked, and in many cases, gave their lives to liberate her country.

That includes men like Ralph Goldsticker, who flew two missions on D-Day as a bombardier aboard a B-17. DeClue saw News 4′s Spotlight on Those Who Served story highlighting Goldsticker’s valor and wanted to personally thank him for what he and so many other Greatest Generation veterans did for her country and all of Europe.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News 4 is working to shine a spotlight on veterans in the St. Louis community.
Spotlight on those who Served: How you can highlight those who have served our country
Spotlight on those who Served: How you can highlight those who have served our country
Spotlight on those who Served: How you can highlight those who have served our country
Earlier this month, World War II veteran Charlie Kohler made it to a major milestone in his...
Last surviving veteran of company fulfills promise to his fellow Marines
Thanks to an organization that’s focused on giving veterans a ride of a lifetime, a local World...
Belleville WWII vet lives out dream with Dream Flight
Along a busy stretch of Manchester Road near Highway 141, hangs 24 banners, each telling the...
The family behind one local town’s honoring of veterans