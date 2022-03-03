Family of Cahokia father killed hopes new restaurant brings attention to search for answers

CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV) -- Walking into Jesse’s Soul Café at 3905 N. Belt W., in Belleville, you will see inspiration on the walls.

Artwork lines the walls, as well as a photo of the man at the center of it - Jesse Johnson Jr.

“Everything is him. He just loved nice things,” said Pamela Connors, Jesse’s youngest of seven daughters. “He was family. He was all about us his girls. He wanted us just to feel the love and we felt it.”

Connors and her family are still mourning the death of their 85-year-old dad. He was shot in the chest by a stray bullet while watching TV in his Cahokia home this May.

Time has passed and there are still lingering questions rather than answers. However, his loved ones haven’t given up hope that justice will be served. Since the tragedy, Johnsons’ daughters have channeled their grief to keep his memory alive with the café.

“Me walking in here every day and I know that it’s in honor of him I’m breaking down. It’s just so much.” Connors told News 4 opening the doors to the café in honor of him is a vision she’s sure is making him proud. They opened their doors to their first customers last week.

The inspiration stemmed from their dad’s cooking which brought his family together. “He taught us how to cook. He did all the cooking so me and my sisters got together, and we said we’re going to go ahead and do this,” she said.

The main staple of the soul food restaurant is their dad’s favorite dish, neckbones and potatoes. “Every time you went over my dad’s house, once a week or twice a week, he had neckbones and potatoes boiling on the stove,” Connors said.

The café is a silver lining in their journey as they try to fill a void, still searching for answers on what happened and who killed him. “Are they working on the case? What’s going on? We haven’t talked to Cahokia Police. They haven’t contacted us or anything,” Connors stated.

Her dad was murdered right before Cahokia, Allerton and Centerville Police Departments merged. At the time, she says there weren’t enough detectives to investigate his death, and worries it’s still not being investigated.

“They merged, so it should be enough. You should be doing something right now because it wasn’t like it was a freak accident. Even if it wasn’t meant for him, it was a shooting and he got murdered,” said Chiquita Johnson, Jesse’s other daughter.

“For him to be sitting in his normal space and that to happen to him, and no answers, we’re kind of devastated,” added Carla Kennedy, another sister.

News 4 spoke with Cahokia Heights Head of Investigations Chris McGinnis who said since the merger happened Cahokia has lost a handful of officers. They went from having six detectives to just two currently covering the entire city.

When News 4 asked if that has put a hamper on investigating Johnson Jr.’s case, he answered “yes”, stating within the past couple of weeks, they’ve had several shootings and murders, and said it’s “hard to work backwards.”

He said they are still investigating the case. Right now, they are doing neighborhood canvasing, talking to witnesses, and looking through surveillance video. However, still no suspects in the case.

Connors fear is her father’s case will become one that’s unsolved.

“We want justice,” said Connors. “We’re not resting until we get answers.”

In the meantime, they hope the café will bring attention to their continued search, and leave people with fond memories of their dad.

“I just want people to leave with the thought, that food was good, and just be happy, that’s it,” said Johnson.

The family has a message for those of loved ones murdered. “Stay on top of these police officers, and on top of detectives because if not it’s just unsolved, so I just want to keep pushing,” said Connors.

She wants to keep pushing for the Army and Navy Veteran, brother, friend, and father never forgotten. “He did justice. He did good things for a lot of people,” said Connors. “He’s looking down on us, and he’s proud.”

